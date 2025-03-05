Kyrie's devastating injury, LeBron & Steph reinvigorating the regular season and NBA awards

On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Vince and Dan Titus react to the devastating news that Kyrie Irving will miss the remainder of the NBA season with a torn ACL.

Vince and Dan then take a look at how LeBron James and Stephen Curry have reinvigorated the regular season with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors streaking heading into the postseason.

Later, Vince and Dan make their picks for who should be in the MVP conversation before picking their choice for who will win most valuable player as well as defensive player of the year.

(01:13) Kyrie Irvin out for the season with ACL tear

(14:28) Lakers and Warriors reinvigorate regular season

(19:14) LeBron’s stamina for wanting to be great

(26:56) Steph Curry finding new life with Jimmy Butler

(29:17) NBA Playoffs

(42:00) NBA end of season awards

