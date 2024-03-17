Kyrie Irving hits wild left-handed floater at the buzzer to lift Mavericks past Nuggets

Kyrie Irving called game on Sunday afternoon.

Irving hit a wild left-handed floater from the free throw line at the buzzer to lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 107-105 win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Naturally, that sparked a huge celebration at the American Airline Center.

KYRIE CALLED GAME 😱 pic.twitter.com/32tWEeGkei — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 17, 2024

The bucket came after Mavericks star Luka Donċić tied the game up with a deep 3-pointer from well behind the arc in the middle of the floor.

Who else but Luka pic.twitter.com/leDZiWzde5 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 17, 2024

Donċić led the Mavericks with 37 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the win. Irving finished with 24 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

