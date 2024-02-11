National

Kyle Lowry reportedly agrees to buyout with Hornets, plans to sign $2.8 million deal with Sixers

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
In his 18th NBA season, Kyle Lowry is coming home.

The veteran point guard has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets on a contract buyout and plans to sign a $2.8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This article will be updated with more information.

