It's official.

In a widely anticipated move, Stanford named longtime assistant Kate Paye as its new women's basketball coach on Tuesday. She'll take over for her former boss and coaching legend Tara VanDerveer, who announced her retirement last week to conclude a 38-season career.

Paye, 50, played four seasons at Stanford from 1991-95 and has spent the last 17 seasons as an assistant on VanDerveer's staff. She'd been the associate head coach since 2016 and is VanDerveer's hand-picked successor.