Julius Randle drills wild buzzer-beater to lift Timberwolves past Suns

Julius Randle wasn't going to let this game go to overtime.

Instead, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward sent Josh Okogie down to his back and drilled a buzzer-beater that sent the Target Center into a frenzy.

Randle hit a perfect 3-pointer right as time expired on Sunday afternoon to lift the Timberwolves to a 120-117 win over the Phoenix Suns in Minneapolis.

JULIUS RANDLE SAID NO OT



RANDLE: 35 PTS / 5 3PT / 7 AST



(via @NBATV)



pic.twitter.com/XqVhTGuQRd — Ball Don't Lie (@Balldontlie) November 17, 2024

He finished with a team-high 35 points and seven assists in the win. His final bucket was his fifth made 3-pointer of the afternoon.

