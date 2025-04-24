Judge partially blocks Trump's effort to ban DEI from K-12 education

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's attempt to make federal funding to schools conditional on them eliminating any DEI policies erodes the "foundational principles" that separates the United States from totalitarian regimes, a federal judge said on Thursday.

In an 82-page order, U.S. District Judge Landya McCafferty partially blocked the Department of Education from enforcing a memo issued earlier this year that directed any institution that receives federal funding to end discrimination on the basis of race or face funding cuts.

"Ours is a nation deeply committed to safeguarding academic freedom, which is of transcendent value to all of us and not merely to the teachers concerned," Judge McCafferty wrote, adding the "right to speak freely and to promote diversity of ideas and programs is…one of the chief distinctions that sets us apart from totalitarian regimes."

"In this case, the court reviews action by the executive branch that threatens to erode these foundational principles," she wrote.

The judge stopped short of issuing the nationwide injunction, instead limiting the relief to any entity that employs or contacts with the groups that filed the lawsuit, including the National Education Association and the Center for Black Educator Development.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.