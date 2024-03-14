Judge eyes June 3 trial date for Hunter Biden's gun case

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing Hunter Biden's felony gun case in Delaware has tentatively scheduled his trial for June 3 -- just weeks before his Los Angeles-based tax trial is scheduled to begin on June 20.

At a brief scheduling conference Wednesday, Judge Maryellen Noreika suggested the parties ask the California-based federal judge overseeing the tax case to consider rescheduling a June 3 pretrial hearing to accommodate the beginning of the Delaware case.

Assuming that judge acquiesces, June 3 is when the gun trial would begin, Judge Noreika said.

Members of special counsel David Weiss' office and attorneys for Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, suggested the trial would last up to two weeks in total. After a "day or two" for jury selection, Derek Hines, one of Weiss' deputies, said the government would need around up to five days to present its case.

Abbe Lowell, an attorney for Hunter Biden, said he would need just two.

Lowell has several motions to dismiss pending before Judge Noreika, who said she and her team were working on them and would enter rulings "as soon as we can."

Hunter Biden was charged in September with two counts related to false statements in purchasing a firearm and a third count of illegally obtaining a firearm while addicted to drugs.

Prosecutors say Hunter Biden lied on a federal form when he said he was drug-free at the time that he purchased a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver in October 2018. The younger Biden has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

