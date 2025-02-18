Judge to consider temporarily blocking Trump administration from carrying out mass layoffs

WASHINGTON — A judge on Tuesday will consider whether to temporarily block the Trump administration from carrying out mass layoffs across the federal government, in one of several lawsuits challenging Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's large-scale effort to slash the federal workforce.

The lawsuit, filed last week by a coalition of five federal workers' unions, alleges that the Trump administration's ongoing effort to fire massive numbers of federal employees across multiple agencies -- including its recent deferred resignation offer to more than 2 million federal employees -- violates Congress' power to establish a federal workforce, as well as federal procedures that dictate how the workforce should be reduced.

"The Executive Branch acting as the 'woodchipper for bureaucracy' conflicts with Congress's role as the creator, funder, and mission setter for the executive branch agencies," the lawsuit said.

The unions, which represent hundreds of thousands of employees across dozens of federal agencies and departments, are seeking a temporary restraining order against the Trump administration, claiming that the mass reduction of the federal work force will lead to a "critical" loss of revenues for unions as well as their influence at the bargaining table.

The National Treasury Employees Union, the unions claimed, stands to lose "as much as half of its dues revenue and around half of the workers that it represents."

Lawyers with the Department of Justice have pushed back against the allegations, arguing that an order blocking the changes would "interfere with the President's ability to manage, shape, and streamline the federal workforce to more closely reflect policy preferences and the needs of the American public."

"[T]he President is charged with directing the Executive Branch workforce, and he has determined that the politically accountable heads of his agencies should take steps to streamline and modernize the workforce through measures including voluntary deferred resignations, removal of certain probationary employees, and RIFs [reductions in force]," the Justice Department wrote in a court filing.

The government also claimed that President Donald Trump's executive action ordering the reductions is "consistent with applicable law," and dismissed the unions' concerns over their potential loss of revenues and bargaining power as "speculative."

Since Trump returned to the White House, Musk, named by Trump as the head of DOGE, has been spearheading efforts to reduce the size of government, slash thousands of federal contracts, cut programs deemed to be wasteful, and root out fraud.

After ending its deferred resignation offer last week amid court battles challenging the program, the Trump administration has begun layoffs by targeting mostly probationary employees -- recent hires who joined the federal workforce within the last one to two years, depending on the agency, and have fewer protections.

This initial round of layoffs could impact more than 200,000 workers hired by the federal government within the last two years, according to data from the Office of Personnel Management.

