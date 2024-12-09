Juan Soto to the Mets: Donovan Mitchell, baseball world react to reported megadeal

On the eve of baseball's winter meetings, Juan Soto answered the question on everyone's minds: Where will he play in 2025 (and way beyond)? Turns out Soto liked New York — he and the New York Mets reportedly agreed to a 15-year, $765 million megadeal on Sunday night.

It's the richest known deal in the history of sports after Shohei Ohtani's 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, which included heavy deferrals. Soto's is also the longest contract in MLB history, passing Fernando Tatis' 14-year, $340 million contract with the San Diego Padres.

Needless to say, the baseball world and beyond were abuzz when the news dropped, with Cavs star and Mets fan Donovan Mitchell seemingly welcoming Soto to New York via a FaceTime call.

It's difficult to put Soto and this deal into context given how unique of a player and free agent Soto was this winter.

Juan Soto is a 4-time All-Star + just turned 26



on Opening Day, he’ll play for his 4th MLB team



Soto will be the 1st player to make 4+ All-Star teams AND change teams thrice ALL before turning 27 (h/t @EliasSports) https://t.co/4K53OdhAZM — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) December 9, 2024

How times have changed...

Robert Kraft, as an example, once bought the New England Patriots for $172 million…. https://t.co/F5tyFbnrpF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2024

Babies are going to be born and raised, kids are going to become adults during Juan Soto the Met era. Ask if it’s a players market… 15 years. — Melanie Newman (@MelanieLynneN) December 9, 2024

So much of the baseball world has revolved around the World Series champion Dodgers of late, but Mets owner Steve Cohen majorly shifts the conversation with this move.