Jordan Spieth to undergo wrist surgery after being eliminated from FedEx Cup Playoffs

With his season now over, Jordan Spieth is finally going to try to fix his wrist injury.

Spieth, who finished T68 and better than just a single golfer at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, was officially eliminated from the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. Shortly after his round, he revealed that he will undergo surgery on his left wrist in the coming days.

"I've got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I'll go through the process of what I'm supposed to do from there," Spieth said at TPC Southwind in Memphis, via The Associated Press .

Spieth sustained a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist before the 2023 PGA Championship, and he’s been trying to play through it ever since. While he’s done that fairly successfully up until this point, it never improved and allowed him to play pain-free.

He doesn’t have a specific timeline for his return, he’s been told it should take about three months to recover. With Spieth missing the mark to qualify for the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event, he now has plenty of time before next season starts in January. So, he said, he’ll “probably just take it as slow as I can.”

Spieth has won 13 times in his career on the PGA Tour, most recently at the RBC Heritage in 2022. He had three top-10 finishes on Tour this season, including a third-place finish at The Sentry to start the season in January, but he missed seven cuts and failed to finish inside the top 20 anywhere after he missed the cut at Augusta National in April.

Spieth entered this week ranked No. 43 in the world and 64th in the FedEx Cup standings. He needed a top-10 finish this week to advance to next week’s BMW Championship, where the top 50 in the standings will qualify.

"I kept trying not to make excuses for myself because it didn't hurt when I was swinging," he said. "But it didn't seem coincidental based on the amount of time, and really the results being the exact same every week. So I'm very hopeful.