Jon Jones charged with 2 misdemeanors after allegedly threatening a 'terrified' drug-testing agent

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has been charged with two misdemeanors following a police investigation of an alleged incident between Jones and a drug-testing agent in March. According to mmafighting.com, Jones has been charged with assault, a petty misdemeanor, and interference with communications, a misdemeanor. His virtual bond hearing is set for July 17 at 9:15 a.m. MT in New Mexico.

This case began on April 5 when Crystal Martinez, a testing agent for Drug Free Sport, filed a report with Albuquerque Police about an interaction she had with Jones on March 30. She and a co-worker went to his home around 4 p.m. to collect a sample for the UFC's drug-testing program.

Martinez told police that Jones was "cooperative at first" but that changed after she asked him for his urine sample. When he was unable to provide one, she offered to do a blood test instead to fulfill the testing requirement. Then he allegedly "became agitated" and threatened to sue the testing agency.

According to Martinez, that's when Jones allegedly took her phone and began recording the interaction. A responding officer viewed the video, but it cut off before any he could hear any verbalized threats. Martinez alleged that Jones had put her phone into his pocket and got into her face, yelling, “why you f**king people come so early, do you know what happens to people who come to my house … they end up dead.”

Martinez told police that she was "terrified" and afraid Jones might hit her. Jones eventually put her phone down and left the room to try to produce another sample, which is when she grabbed it back and texted her boss about the incident.

Jones released a response on April 7, claiming that Martinez had fabricated the entire story, and that at no point did he raise his voice or threaten to kill anyone.

Martinez has alleged that the co-worker with her at Jones' house didn't want to file a police report because he was "afraid of the repercussions." She also alleged that her boss at the testing agency didn't want her to file a police report until she had spoken with UFC representatives, and then called her to talk about the incident but Martinez felt he was trying to talk her out of filing a report.

Jones, who has not fought since 2023, has not released a statement regarding the charges.