Joe Flacco reportedly signs one-year deal to return to Browns, where he won Comeback Player of the Year award

The Cleveland Browns surged to the playoffs in 2023 thanks to a comeback season from veteran quarterback Joe Flacco. Two years later, they are going to try and recapture that magic.

Flacco, 40, reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal to return to the Browns for the 2025 NFL season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Reunion: the Cleveland Browns and veteran quarterback Joe Flacco reached agreement today on a one-year, $4 million deal worth up to $13 million with incentives, his agency @JLSports3 told ESPN. Flacco now will return to Cleveland, where he won the NFL’s Comeback Player of the… pic.twitter.com/pOaCuhrVmS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 11, 2025

Flacco can reportedly make up to $13 million based on incentives, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The veteran dazzled with the Browns in 2023, throwing for 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in five starts. The Browns went 4-1 in those games, clinching a playoff spot. The team's magic didn't last in the postseason, however, as the Browns were eliminated by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Flacco left the Browns in the offseason and signed with the Indianapolis Colts. In eight games — six starts — Flacco threw for 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in Indianapolis.

This story will be updated.