Jets owner Woody Johnson ready for 'new and more exciting direction' after Robert Saleh firing, Davante Adams trade

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson said on Tuesday that it's going to be a busy week for the franchise — one that he believes will turn a rough start into a winning season.

Speaking to reporters at the NFL owner's meetings, Johnson said "we want to bring a lot of change this week" as news traveled that the team was reportedly acquiring wide receiver Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders — a move the Jets owner couldn't confirm, but said was "in the hopper."

The Jets fell to 2-4 following Monday night's 23-20 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills, their third straight defeat. Last week's loss to the Minnesota Vikings led to head coach Robert Saleh getting fired. Now they're bringing in an All-Pro wideout and former teammate of quarterback Aaron Rodgers to begin the turn around process.

It's a reversal that Johnson is confident will happen starting with these two big moves in a week.

"Salvageable?," Johnson said of the Jets' season. "We're gonna kick ... you can add the words after that. We're going to do really well."

There are still 11 games to play for the Jets and they are only two games behind the Bills for the AFC East lead. But there's still work to do.

Through six weeks, the Jets are tied for the seventh-most sacks allowed (16), third-most interceptions (5), ninth-worst completion percentage (62.2), are fourth in total receiver drops (11), and own the worst field goal completion percentage (66.7) in the NFL.

What's done is done, Johnson believes. The only thing left to do now is look towards the future — moving Haason Reddick may be next — in order to improve their circumstances.