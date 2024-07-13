Jerry Rice confronts reporters at celebrity golf tournament, threatening violence against them

The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe featured some surprising drama involving an NFL legend on Thursday.

Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice confronted two people who were asking him questions as he walked the course with the NFL's all-time leading receiver eventually threatening violence. The natural assumption would be that Rice was offended by something provocative and reacted accordingly. Yet based on video of the incident, it doesn't appear that was the case.

Rice can be seen telling one of the reporters, "I will f*** you up." As security separated Rice from the two men, he walked away saying, "If you want some, come get some." Video taken of the confrontation was obtained by TMZ Sports, which posted the clip to social media.

Jerry Rice lost it on two reporters on the golf course at the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on Thursday.

The reporters asked whether the Chiefs receiving core was good enough to win a Super Bowl. 61-year-old Rice got in one of the men's faces and said, "I will f***… pic.twitter.com/7BIBk2Yq5U — michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) July 12, 2024

After the incident, a spectator asked one of the reporters (who work for Starcade Media, according to TMZ) what happened. He said "the craziest thing that's ever happened in my life," then said that he asked Rice if the Kansas City Chiefs' receiving corps was good enough to win another Super Bowl.

The Chiefs finished seventh in the NFL with 4,383 team receiving yards, though that number obviously includes yards compiled by tight ends and running backs, in addition to receivers. However, Kansas City did not have a 1,000-yard receiver. Rashee Rice led the team's receivers with 79 catches for 938 yards. (Travis Kelce was the Chiefs' leading pass catcher with 93 receptions for 984 yards.)

Kansas City added two notable receivers during the offseason, signing free agent Marquise Brown and drafting Texas speedster Xavier Worthy with their first-round draft pick. The team re-signed Mecole Hardman, but lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

We have sat on this video for a day as we wanted absolutely no negative publicity for Jerry Rice or the tournament but this TMZ story has now come to light and we feel the need to set the record straight on what took place.



We meant absolutely no disrespect to Jerry or the… pic.twitter.com/EJ7OB6QZY5 — Starcade Media (@StarcadeMediaKC) July 12, 2024

TMZ found Rice after the incident and asked him about it, to which he said that he took the question as a shot against his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, who the Chiefs defeated in last season's Super Bowl. According to Rice, the men had "smirks on their faces" indicating that they were trying to get a reaction out of him.

Though it's difficult to hear everything that was said in the video, Rice's account of the confrontation doesn't dispute what the reporters said. While speaking to the spectator, one of the reporters suggested that Rice may have been intoxicated. That obviously can't be verified. So it's a "he said, he said" scenario, in which each side has their own version of events.

In a statement posted to social media, Starcade Media insisted they meant no disrespect to Rice and were not trying to provoke Rice. Nor were there any "smirks," as perceived.

Perhaps Rice's feelings on the Chiefs' receivers will be revisited later on in a different setting.