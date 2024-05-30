Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins reportedly agree on 3-year, $84.75M extension with $76M guaranteed

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle have agreed to a 3-year, $84.75 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As part of the deal, Waddle will be guaranteed $76 million.

