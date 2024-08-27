Jason and Travis Kelce's podcast deal with Amazon reportedly worth more than $100 million

Jason and Travis Kelce have done well for themselves financially through the NFL. Travis Kelce recently signed a two-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth more than $34 million. In Jason Kelce's last season with the Philadelphia Eagles before he retired, he made more than $14 million.

Who knew the real money was in podcasting?

The Kelce brothers have signed a new deal with Amazon's Wondery for distribution of their "New Heights" podcast, and it's worth more than $100 million according to multiple media reports. And they don't even have to crash into NFL defensive players over and over.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Wondery for the next phase of New Heights," the Kelce brothers said in a statement. "We love this show and the fan base that has grown with us over the last two seasons.

“Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to new heights! We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start Season 3—see you soon, 92%ers!”

The show got popular with the two elite players talking about the NFL with a mix of insider expertise and humor, and also with big-name guests from the football world. Travis Kelce's relationship with music superstar Taylor Swift didn't hurt the visibility of the show either, as the Chiefs tight end became one of the most famous athletes in the world. At the end of the 2022 NFL season Jason's Eagles played Travis' Chiefs in the Super Bowl and that became a huge story, especially with their mother Donna doing interviews all week. That helped grow their reputation as well.

While the podcast will still be available on all podcast services, Wondery+ will offer early access to the show and ad-free listening according to Yahoo Finance.

Like Tom Brady signing a 10-year, $375 million deal with the Fox network to broadcast games, the Kelce brothers found a fortune off of the football field in the media world. New heights, indeed.