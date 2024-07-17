Jarren Duran one-ups Shohei Ohtani with go-ahead home run, wins All-Star Game MVP in AL victory

Jarren Duran's first All-Star Game was a rousing success.

The Boston Red Sox outfielder hit a go-ahead two-run home run and was named All-Star MVP Tuesday night in a 5-3 AL win over the NL.

The NL struck first, thanks to a mammoth three-run home run from Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani in the third inning.

The AL rallied to tie the game with a two-run double from Juan Soto and single from David Fry that scored Soto from second. Neither team plated a run in the fourth before Duran stuck again for the AL in the fifth.

With two outs and Anthony Santander on first, Duran launched a 0-1 splitter from Hunter Greene deep into the right-field stands.

The two-run shot gave the AL a 5-3 lead that stood as the final score of the game. AL pitching held the NL scoreless for the final six innings, allowing flame-throwing Oakland A's reliever Mason Miller to pick up the win with a single scoreless inning pitched. The home run was Duran's only hit of the night in two at-bats, but it was enough secure the MVP trophy.

The award highlights a breakout campaign for Duran in his fourth MLB season. The 27-year-old entered the All-Star game slashing .284/.342/.477 with 10 home runs, 41 RBI and 22 stolen bases. His 27 doubles and 10 triples are the most in the AL. Better known for his speed, he got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.