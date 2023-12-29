Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence ruled out, will miss first start of NFL career

Trevor Lawrence has had multiple injuries this season, but he always was able to play. He hasn't missed a start in his NFL career.

That will change on Sunday. Lawrence was ruled out by the Jaguars for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. C.J. Beathard will get the start.

Lawrence's absence due to a shoulder injury comes at a bad time for the Jaguars. They have lost four in a row and find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South with two games to go.

The Jaguars' slide started the night Lawrence suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cincinnati Bengals. Lawrence has struggled since and the Jaguars have gone with him. Lawrence has also been in the concussion protocol, and suffered a sprained AC joint in his right throwing shoulder last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Lawrence has started all 49 games in his NFL career. His streak won't reach 50.