Jacksonville State University student missing for over a week, officials across East Coast assisting in search efforts

(JACKSONVILLE, Ala.) -- A college student from Alabama has been missing for over a week, with officials across the East Coast aiding in the search efforts, according to the university's police department.

James Nichols, a student at Jacksonville State University, has not been seen since Aug. 28, the university said in a press release on Thursday.

Nichols, who is from Ohatchee, Alabama, is believed to have departed the campus on Aug. 28 at approximately 3 a.m. in his 1999 blue, four-door Chevrolet Malibu, with an Alabama license plate of 11AEM5U, officials said.

His vehicle was recorded that morning traveling north on Highway 431 in Glencoe, Alabama, officials said. The next day, the car was spotted in Pawling, New York, which is approximately 73 miles from New York City.

Jacksonville State University Police Chief Michael Barton said officers are now in contact with law enforcement in New York, and the case has been "entered into the national criminal justice database."

Barton said officers have been "working around the clock since the report was made late Tuesday."

"We look forward to locating James, connecting with him and confirming he is safe," Barton said.

Officials said anyone with information on Nichols' whereabouts should contact the Jacksonville State University Police Department at 256-782-5050 or any local law enforcement agency if they live outside of Alabama.

The university said no further details regarding the ongoing investigation will be provided at this time "out of respect for Nichols' family."

