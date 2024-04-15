Jackie Robinson Day, the Chicago White Sox are really bad, Scott Boras loses a client

Jackie Robinson Day is considered one of the most special days on the Major League Baseball calendar every year, as teams and players honor the trailblazer who broke the color barrier in baseball and led the way for many athletes in professional sports.

On this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the importance of remembering Jackie's whole legacy and why it can be a little complicated for the league. Jake shares his experience as a little league coach how leagues and communities can continue to help encourage growth within the game at a grassroots level for all kids of different cultures.

The guys then get into the weekend in baseball, including breaking down the very bad Chicago White Sox getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds, Nestor Cortes pulling out an extremely unique pitching windup for the New York Yankees and Ronel Blanco dealing once again for the Houston Astros.

Jake & Jordan wrap-up the show talking Jordan Montgomery ditching Scott Boras, Tommy Pham signing a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox, Spencer Strider going down for the rest of the season and if a pitcher would intentionally give up a home run so that fans could win free tacos.

1:56 - Jackie Robinson Day celebrated

8:53 - The only sweep from the weekend

14:40 - The series wins

23:06 - Nestor Cortes pulling out some tricks

30:31 - Ronel Blanco is still dealing

45:34 - The weekend splits

48:40 - Other news & notes

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts