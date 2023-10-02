The It List: 'Pet Sematary' prequel 'Bloodlines' stars David Duchovny, 'She Came to Me' puts Peter Dinklage in a love triangle, Drake drops new album 'For All the Dogs' and all the best in pop culture the week of Oct. 2, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 2-8, including the best deals we could find for each.

STREAM IT: David Duchovny investigates the ex-pet files in Pet Sematary: Bloodlines

What's worse than losing a beloved family pet? Having them return from the grave possessed with a new killer instinct. The new Paramount+ prequel Pet Sematary: Bloodlines digs up the origin story of the Wendigo-haunted burial ground that's part of the horror in Stephen King's 1983 novel and its two film adaptations. David Duchovny, Pam Grier and Henry Thomas are among the ensemble cast of this '60s-era yarn, which follows young Jud Crandall — played by John Lithgow in the 2019 remake — and his family connection to the evil pervading Ludlow, Maine. We want to believe... that Duchovny will make it to the end credits intact. — Ethan Alter

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines premieres Friday, Oct. 6 on Paramount+.

WATCH IT: Peter Dinklage finds his muse in She Came to Me

Writer/director Rebecca Miller's new romantic comedy features the Game of Thrones actor as a composer stuck with a bad case of writer's block, until he meets Katrina, portrayed by Marisa Tomei, an unusual woman who inspires him. Trouble is that Katrina is not his wife, Patricia, who's played by Anne Hathaway. While a love triangle doesn't sound different than other stories in this genre, critics have described the film as delightfully "strange" and "bizarre" — something Miller seemed to confirm in August during an interview with the Los Angeles Times. When asked whether her latest movie could have been crafted by AI, she said she would be surprised if it could. "There would've had to be something terribly wrong with that computer," she answered. — Raechal Shewfelt

She Came to Me arrives Friday, Oct. 6 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror sends the Osbourne offspring on a haunted road trip

When you have a dad that bit the head off of a bat and lived to tell the tale, it's fair to say that you're accustomed to scary stories. That's why Travel Channel has recruited Jack Osbourne to play paranormal investigator in a new series that sends the Ozzy Osbourne's offspring across America in search of haunted destinations. And Jack gets to bring some friends along for the ride. Check out this exclusive clip from the Oct. 8 episode that features Osbourne and Jenny McCarthy having a close encounter with a freaky spirit box. — E.A.

Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Travel Channel.

WATCH IT: The hit Predator prequel, Prey, scores a well-deserved physical media release

Dan Trachtenberg brought some much-needed new blood to the Predator franchise with Prey, a thrilling prequel film that made history for putting an all-Native American cast front and center, led by star, Amber Midthunder. Released as a Hulu exclusive last year, the movie set streaming records and is now getting the physical media treatment with new 4K, Blu-ray and DVD editions complete with two hours of bonus content. Check out this exclusive clip from one of the included featurettes and make sure to add one of the discs to your physical media trophy shelf. — E.A.

Prey is available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD Tuesday, Oct. 3 at most major retailers, including Amazon.

STREAM IT: BritBox's The Sixth Commandment mixes true crime and religion

Inspired by two real-life murder cases, BritBox's new true crime miniseries The Sixth Commandment stars Timothy Spall as a devout teacher who gives his heart — and faith — to a much younger suitor. That young man proceeds to poison his lover, gaslighting him about his true motives all the way to the grave. And when the elder man is gone, he turns his focus to an elderly neighbor who similarly allows her religious belief to blind her to the truth of what's happening. Check out an exclusive clip from the series, which finds Spall consulting with a man of the cloth. — E.A.

The Sixth Commandment premieres Wednesday, Oct. 4 on BritBox.

STREAM IT: Louis Tomlinson breaks down his walls in new doc

While Harry Styles has been winning Grammys and Niall Horan has been winning The Voice, their former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson has been forging his own path with the credible solo albums Walls and Faith in the Future, on which the proud Northern Englishman drew Britpop inspiration from the La's, James, the Verve and his all-time favorite group, Oasis. Now Tomlinson's first documentary — which was theatrically released in March 2023 and was directed by Charlie Lightening, who lensed ex-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's 2019 film As It Was — is coming to Paramount+. Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices delves into the singer's personal struggles as he makes a name for himself and grows up in the public eye. Said Tomlinson in a statement: "This film means everything to me, and I'm looking forward to having it out there in the world." — Lyndsey Parker

Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices premieres Thursday, Oct. 5 onParamount+.

HEAR IT: Drake has a dogged work ethic

Back in June, when the ever-prolific Drake announced the release of his poetry collection Titles Ruin Everything, a promotional QR code redirected curious fans to a landing page with a picture of two puppies and a statement that read, "I made an album to go with the book... They say they miss the old Drake, girl don't tempt me. For all the dogs." Now that record is finally here, and the Canadian superstar has typically surrounded himself with fellow superstars for his eighth studio album: For All the Dogs features co-production by Lil Yachty and guest appearances by Bad Bunny, Nicki Minaj and on the buzzy single "Slime You Out," critics' darling SZA. Whether it's the old Drake or the new Drake, the man always delivers. — L.P.

For All the Dogs by Drake is available Friday, Oct. 5 to download/stream on Apple Music.

STREAM IT: Shake up your Halloween viewing with Totally Killer

Too few Halloween movies break from the trope of someone running from a killer on the loose. And while this time travel horror comedy does feature a homicidal maniac, it's unique in that it's a twist on a time travel movie such as Back to the Future. The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Kiernan Shipka and Julie Bowen, most recently of Modern Family and Hubie Halloween, play mother and daughter. The story is that, when Bowen's character was in high school, three of her friends were slayed by the notorious Sweet Sixteen Killer. Shipka's Jamie, doesn't feel much sympathy for her, though, until she winds up in 1987 and faces the being responsible for the carnage herself. She then makes friends with the younger version of her mom, played by Olivia Holt, of TV's Cruel Summer, in a scheme to stop the killer. The always funny Randall Park, who portrays one of the law enforcement officers Jamie approaches for help, riffs in one scene that he hates time-travel movies. "They never make any sense." But they can be a lot of fun. — R.S.

Totally Killer premieres Friday, Oct. 6 on Prime Video.

HEAR IT: Rick Astley is on a roll

There was a time when Ricky Astley was the joke of internet, but now he's having the last laugh. After performing multiple times with the Foo Fighters, and completely owning this summer's Glastonbury Festival with a legendary appearance that included a full set of Smiths covers backed by young buzz band Blossoms in front of 80,000 people, the comeback king is releasing his ninth studio album, Are We There Yet. We are never gonna give him up, and as evidenced by his single's new title, he is never gonna stop. —L.P.

Are We There Yet by Rick Astley is available Friday, Oct. 5 to download/stream on Apple Music.

WATCH IT: The Royal Hotel will have you waking in fright

For their follow-up to 2020's brilliant #MeToo drama, The Assistant, director Kitty Green and star Julia Garner head to the Australian Outback for a slow-burn thriller that heats up in compelling ways. After running out of money early on during their stay Down Under, backpackers and best buds Hanna and Liv (Garner and Jessica Henwick) get a bartending gig at a rundown pub in the middle of nowhere where the mostly male clientele range from merely hostile to downright scary. As the nights pass and tensions rise, an easy exit out of town seems increasingly out of reach. The Royal Hotel is in the tradition of such Ozploitation favorites as Wake in Fright, but Green and her leading ladies give this yarn its own unique vibe. — E.A.

The Royal Hotel premieres Friday, Oct. 6 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Stephen King’sThe Mist rolls in on 4K Ultra HD

It's hard to think of a horror movie with a more grueling, tragic ending than The Mist, Frank Darabont's expertly executed 2007 adaptation of Stephen King's 1980 novella. But while the film probably remains most well-known 16 year later for its shocking climax, people tend to forget that the first 120 minutes or so are pretty kick-ass, too; and that the film stars two of our most underappreciated actors, Thomas Jane and Marcia Gay Harden, as desperate New Englanders fending off Lovecraftian monsters. The Mist arrives in a 4K Ultra HD Steelbook this week with an alternate black-and-white version, audio commentary, deleted scenes and more. — Kevin Polowy

The Mist releases on 4K Ultra HD Tuesday, Oct. 3 on Amazon.

HEAR IT: Reba McEntire strips it back

While redheaded Nashville superstar Reba McEntire is getting comfy in her new red throne as a coach on The Voice, she is perhaps not coincidentally releasing a new collection of acoustic, stripped-down versions of some of her most beloved songs, including "The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia," "If You See Him, If You See Her" with Brooks & Dunn, "Does He Love You" with Dolly Parton and, of course, her iconic cover of Bobbie Gentry's "Fancy." The 14-track album by the queen of country (and apparent queen of all media) coincides with the release of her new lifestyle guide/memoir, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. — L.P.

Not That Fancy by Reba McEntire is available Friday, Oct. 5 to download/stream on Apple Music.

HEAR IT: Sufjan Stevens fights back on Javelin

Last month, Grammy- and Oscar-nominated indie musician Sufjan Stevens shockingly announced that he is relearning how to walk after the autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre Syndrome left him immobile in August. As Stevens makes a hopefully very swift recovery at home, he releases his 10th studio album, Javelin, which he created in his home studio before falling ill. The record, which he said in a statement marks his first return to "full singer-songwriter mode" since 2015's Carrie & Lowell, features playing by the National guitarist Bryce Dessner and a cover of Neil Young's 1972 classic "There's a World," and it has a feeling of "'70s Los Angeles studio opulence." — L.P.

Javelin by Sufjan Stevens is available Friday, Oct. 5 to download/stream on Apple Music.

READ IT: Lore & Legends takes you deep into the dungeons

From its reemergence during COVID as the go-to for Zoom game nights to this year's criminally under-appreciated movie starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Hugh Grant, the Dungeons & Dragons renaissance continues apace. This mesmerizing new tome, a follow-up to the authors' essential Art & Arcana collection, traces the development of D&D's fifth edition, the newest incarnation of the classic role-playing game. As the title promises, Lore & Legends is brimming with eye-popping concept art, photos, maps, archival materials and detailed notes. And for hardcore dungeon crawlers, a special-edition box set, featuring an original art print, a large-format map and a custom 20-sided die, will be available on Nov. 28. — Marcus Errico

Lore & Legends: A Visual Celebration of the Fifth Edition of the World's Greatest Roleplaying Game is available Tuesday, Oct. 3 at Amazon and other booksellers.