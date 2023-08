Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight UFC title against Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

UFC announced the fight on Tuesday. It will take place on Sept. 9 in Sydney.

The fight will be Adesanya's first since he reclaimed the middleweight belt with a dramatic knockout of Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April. That win avenged a 2022 knockout loss to Pereira that saw Adesanya lose the belt after two consecutive title defenses.