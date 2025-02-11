Is Trump 2.0 popular? Here's what the polls say.

After winning the 2024 election by 1.5 percentage points, President Trump claimed "an unprecedented and powerful mandate" to "give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom" — and he has spent his first three weeks back in the White House aggressivelyimplementinghisagenda.

But do Americans approve of the president’s leadership so far? Here’s a quick rundown of some of the major themes emerging in early polls evaluating Trump’s second term.

Trump’s approval rating is higher than it was 8 years ago …

Trump got some welcome news earlier this week, when a new CBS News/YouGov poll (conducted Feb. 5 to 7) showed 53% of Americans approving of his job performance. The other 47% said they disapproved.

That's Trump's highest approval rating ever in a CBS News poll.

For comparison, just 40% of Americans approved of Trump's performance in CBS's February 2017 survey — a number that barely budged during his first year in office.

Other recent soundings have confirmed that Trump's general approval rating is higher now than it was eight years ago — largely because his GOP support is greater today. Gallup has Trump at 47% overall (versus 45% in 2017); Pew Research Center puts him at 47% as well (which tops all of its first-term numbers for him).

Yet in those two polls, Trump’s disapproval ratings (48% and 51%, respectively) still leave him underwater — more unpopular than not.

And historically, he continues to lag behind his Oval Office predecessors in terms of initial popularity.

… but it’s still lower than most past presidents’ (and it’s going down)

Excluding Trump, the average off-the-bat approval rating for all newly elected presidents since Dwight D. Eisenhower is 61%, according to Gallup.

That leaves Trump 2.0 in second-to-last place overall — even with his improved 2025 Gallup numbers.

Ahead of Trump in the inaugural approval contest, per Gallup, are John F. Kennedy (72%), Eisenhower (68%), Barack Obama (68%), Jimmy Carter (66%), Richard Nixon (59%), Bill Clinton (58%), Joe Biden (57%), George W. Bush (57%), George H.W. Bush (51%) and Ronald Reagan (51%).

The only president who trails second-term Trump (47%) is first-term Trump (45%).

Also worth noting: Trump's average approval rating across all reputable polls has decreased slightly since he returned to the Oval Office on Jan. 20, according to the aggregators at FiveThirtyEight, while his average disapproval rating has increased significantly. This means the gap between the two numbers has already shrunk by 3 percentage points, from 8.2% on Jan. 24 to 5.2% currently.

Again, polarization is the underlying story here. According to Gallup, a full 91% of Republicans approve of Trump’s performance so far; just 6% of Democrats agree.

In contrast, 43% of Republicans initially approved of Obama, a Democrat — and 32% of Democrats initially approved of George W. Bush, a Republican.

On the plus side, Americans see Trump as ‘energetic’ and keeping his promises ...

Apart from its top-line approval numbers, this week’s CBS News/YouGov poll picked up on plenty of other positive signs for Trump.

Most of them reflect the idea that the president is acting boldly and delivering on his campaign promises.

Only 9% of Americans, for instance, said Trump is doing “less than expected”; 49% said he is doing more. And a full 61% of respondents who chose “doing more” said they “mostly like” what Trump is up to.

Meanwhile, clear majorities described Trump as “tough” (69%), “energetic” (63%), “focused” (60%), “effective” (58%) and “competent” (55%).

Overall, 70% of Americans agreed that Trump is doing “the same things he promised in the campaign”; just 30% said he was doing “different things.”

… but they’re less enthusiastic about his actual policies

To be sure, some of the items on his action list are relatively popular:

54% of Americans told CBS News and YouGov that they approve of the way Trump is handling the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

56% favored placing new tariffs on imported goods from China.

59% approved of “the Trump administration’s program to find and deport immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.”

And 64% approved of Trump “sending U.S. troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, to try to help stop migrants from crossing.”

But dig a little deeper, and important caveats start to surface:

Just 13% of Americans said it would be a "good idea" for the U.S. to take over Gaza (as Trump has repeatedly insisted he plans to do)

Clear majorities oppose new tariffs on goods from Canada (62%), Mexico (56%) and Europe (60%)

And most (52%) oppose “the U.S. government establishing large detention centers, where people would be sent and held, while the government determined whether or not they should be deported.”

Other policies are even less popular. A full 58% of Americans, for instance, oppose Trump’s decision to pardon those who “forced their way” into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to CBS News and YouGov. And even more (74%) disapprove of Trump’s decision to pardon Jan. 6 defendants convicted of violent crimes, according to Pew.

At the same time, majorities have favorable views of nearly all the federal agencies in Trump's crosshairs for cuts, according to an Economist/YouGov poll conducted Feb. 2 to 4 — including the National Weather Service (76%), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (63%), the Federal Aviation Administration (62%), the Food and Drug Administration (61%), the Transportation Security Administration (59%), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (57%) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (55%).

Prices — and Musk — could become problems in the months ahead

Government cuts have been perhaps Trump's biggest focus in the first few weeks of his second term, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk leading the charge as head of Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The latest polls suggest this could be a risky strategy for the president. YouGov’s poll with the Economist showed that a full 51% of Americans believe Musk has a lot of influence within Trump’s administration — while only 13% said they wanted him to have that much power.

Forty-six percent, on the other hand, said they don't want Musk to have any influence.

Elsewhere, a recent Associated Press-NORC survey found that just 29% of Americans approved of Trump's creation of DOGE; a mere 36% viewed Musk favorably; and a full 60% said they have an unfavorable view of the president relying on a billionaire for advice about government policy.

Meanwhile, 66% of Americans told CBS News and YouGov that Trump is not focusing enough on “lowering the prices of goods and services.” More said that Trump’s policies will make them “worse off” financially (40%) than “better off” (35%). Far more predicted that Trump’s policies would make the prices they pay for “food and groceries” go up (51%) rather than down (28%). Nearly three-quarters (73%) said Trump’s proposed tariffs would make things more expensive rather than less expensive (8%). And only 32% believed such tariffs would create new jobs.

Earlier this week, the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index found that Americans' confidence in the economy has fallen to its lowest level since July 2024 — while the inflation rate consumers predicted for the year ahead rose a full percentage point in the month after Trump's inauguration.