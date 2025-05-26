Is Tarik Skubal on his way toward surpassing Justin Verlander's legend in Detroit?

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Detroit's Tarik Skubal is making a compelling case to stake his claim among modern Tigers legends —potentially even challenging Justin Verlander's status in Detroit. In this episode of "Baseball Bar-B-Cast," Yahoo Sports' Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman go in depth on Skubal's masterpiece Sunday against Cleveland and what it means for his place in Tigers history.

Here’s how they frame the comparison:

On the mound

Skubal’s most recent complete-game shutout (13 strikeouts, 94 pitches, 102.6 mph on his final pitch) was described as “one of the best games we’ve ever seen pitched.” The combination of dominance, efficiency and drama left a huge impression — not just on the hosts, but on the home crowd as well, who gave Skubal a hero’s ovation.

Personality and connection to Detroit, and underdog status

Mintz makes the point that Skubal has a certain charisma and openness to being “about the Detroit of it,” performing for the fans in a way Verlander didn’t always express. Skubal’s emotional reaction — wiping away tears after the standing ovation — shows just how much this team and city means to him.

Skubal’s journey (a ninth-round draft pick in 2018 rather than a top draft prospect) adds a special “underdog” flavor to his legend that sets him apart, even from Verlander, who was a No. 2 overall pick and highly touted from Day 1.

Shusterman and Mintz suggest there’s a unique energy around Skubal, a connection to the fans, an on-the-mound swagger, and the sense that Detroit can “dream on him” the way they did with Verlander in his prime.

“Skubal seems to love this and plays to the crowd … in a way that I don’t feel like Verlander ever was," Mintz said. "There’s just something about the way that Skubal goes about pitching that just connects there.”

Skubal's statistical dominance

Skubal had an outrageous strikeout-to-walk ratio (82 Ks, 3 BBs). While Verlander obviously has longevity and milestones (MVP, Cy Young, World Series, etc.), Skubal’s current run is the kind of sustained dominance that could build toward that kind of legendary status.

While Verlander’s legacy as a Tigers legend is carved in stone — thanks to years of elite pitching, a no-hitter and a Cy Young — Skubal is absolutely putting himself in the conversation. If he continues this trajectory, stays healthy, and leads the Tigers back to sustained relevance, there’s every chance we’ll be talking about the “Skubal era” in Detroit for years to come.

He’s not there yet — but he’s laying down the path, and fans (and the Baseball Bar-B-Cast crew) are here for it.

