iPhone 15 rumored to start using USB-C charger instead of Apple’s lightning charger

The new iPhone 15 is set to be unveiled next week, potentially with a significant change.
The newest iPhone is rumored to switch from Apple’s lightning chargers in favor of USB-C chargers.
By switching to USB-C charging, the charging process across various devices and brands could be more efficient.
This comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.
