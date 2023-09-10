iPhone 15 rumored to start using USB-C charger instead of Apple’s lightning charger

The new iPhone 15 is set to be unveiled next week, potentially with a significant change.

The newest iPhone is rumored to switch from Apple’s lightning chargers in favor of USB-C chargers.

By switching to USB-C charging, the charging process across various devices and brands could be more efficient.

This comes less than a year after the European Union voted to approve legislation to require smartphones and other devices to support USB-C charging by 2024.

