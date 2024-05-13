Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement

Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced her retirement on Monday.

Bluder, 63, coached the Hawkeyes for 24 seasons from 2000-24. She led the Hawkeyes to 18 NCAA appearances and was the 2018-19 Naismith Coach of the Year. She steps down after overseeing the Caitlin Clark era that helped to substantially grow the game of women's basketball. Iowas shared the news of her retirement on social media.

With Clark and Bluder leading the way, the Hawkeyes reached the national championship game in each of the last two seasons. Clark left the program last month after securing her place as college basketball's all-time leading scorer as the first pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft.