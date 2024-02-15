Investigators search for answers in deadly mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Investigators are searching for answers after gunfire erupted near the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring at least 21 others.

The mass shooting unfolded outside Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, as Chiefs fans were leaving a parade and rally for the NFL champions. More than 800 law enforcement officers were on duty in the area, as one million paradegoers were expected to attend Wednesday's celebration, according to Kansas City Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Three suspects were detained and at least one firearm was recovered from the scene, according to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing, with the motive unclear.

Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News on Wednesday that there was no evidence pointing to terrorism thus far and the local police department would remain the lead agency in the investigation for now.

"I am angry," Kansas City Missouri Police Chief Graves told reporters Wednesday. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

Investigators are still working to determine the total number of victims from the incident. Twenty-two people sustained gunshot wounds and one of them died, police said. Eight of the gunshot victims were hospitalized with "immediately" life-threatening injuries and seven with life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Missouri Fire Department.

Children's Mercy Kansas City Hospital admitted and treated a total of 12 patients from Wednesday's shooting, including 11 children between the ages of 6 and 15, according to Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Stephanie Meyer. Nine of the patients were gunshot victims and three were being treated for "incidental injuries," Meyer said. All were expected to make a full recovery.

Local radio station KKFI 90.1 FM confirmed that its DJ, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed in the shooting.

"It is with sincere sadness and an extremely heavy and broken heart that we let our community know that KKFI DJ Lisa Lopez, host of Taste of Tejano lost her life today in the shooting at the KC Chiefs' rally. Our hearts and prayers are with her family," the radio station said in a statement Wednesday. "This senseless act has taken a beautiful person from her family and this KC Community."

All Chiefs players, coaches and staff were confirmed safe.

So far this year, there have been at least 48 mass shootings in the United States, with 81 killed and 165 wounded.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.