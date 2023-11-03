International manhunt after missing woman found dead at Boston airport

BOSTON — A missing woman who was found dead Wednesday in a parking garage at Boston Logan International Airport was murdered, and authorities say her killer has since boarded a plane to Kenya.

Margaret Mbitu, 31, was found dead inside a vehicle within the airport's parking garage after her family had reported her missing on Monday, according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities have identified 40-year-old Kevin Kangethe as the suspect in the homicide. The pair reportedly knew each other and police believe that the homicide was not a random act.

"At approximately 6:30 PM Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, Massachusetts State Troopers assigned to the Logan Airport Barracks located a vehicle occupied by a deceased adult female in the Central Parking garage at Logan Airport," authorities said in their statement to the press. "A subsequent investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and State Police Troop F Detectives confirmed that the victim was the missing Whitman woman, Margaret Mbitu, 31. Evidence indicates that she was the victim of a homicide."

Officials believe Kangeth is now in Kenya and Massachusetts State Police Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant and say that they are working with Kenyan authorities to locate him.

There is no threat to the public or to Logan Airport travelers and no further information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.