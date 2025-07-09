Inspectors signed off on Camp Mystic's emergency plans days before catastrophic flooding, records show

NEW YORK — Just two days before devastating floods claimed at least 27 lives at Camp Mystic, the Texas Department of State Health Services signed off on the youth camp's emergency plans, according to records obtained by ABC News.

An inspection report dated July 2 indicates that state inspectors noted the camp had emergency plans "in case of a disaster" in place and that staff and volunteers were briefed on the plans during training sessions and volunteer briefings.

Lara Anton, a spokesperson for DSHS, told ABC News in a statement that camps are required to develop their own emergency plans, which are then assessed by the state for adherence to the Texas Administrative Code.

"Camps are responsible for developing their own emergency plan," Anton said. "The plans should include disaster, serious accident, epidemic, or fatality. Disaster would include flooding, tornado, etc. The inspector checked that they had plans posted for those elements in every building and that they had trained staff and volunteers on what to do."

The details of Camp Mystic's emergency plans were not included in the records released by the state. DSHS released the July 2 inspection report along with five years of reports of the youth camp.

The inspection report, which showed the youth camp complied with various regulations, concluded "there is no deficiency/violation cited or noted within the scope of this inspection/visit."

The youth camp had 557 campers and 108 staffers between its Guadalupe and Cypress Lake locations at the time of the inspection.

