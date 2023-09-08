Inside his own 20-yard line, Lions' Dan Campbell calls a fake punt and gets it

If there's an NFL coach with the gumption to call a fake punt inside his own 20-yard line less than 10 minutes into the new season, the answer was always going to be Dan Campbell.

Campbell gave his team an early shot of confidence in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. On their second drive, they faced a fourth-and-two on their own 17-yard line and sent out the punt team, because of course. But the Lions weren't punting.

They faked it. Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin took the direct snap and ran forward for a 3-yard gain and a first down.

It was the kind of call that few coaches would even consider. Campbell would have been ripped had the Chiefs sniffed it out and stopped Reeves-Maybin short of the first down. But there's a rare bravado with Campbell. That's part of why players seem to love him.

The Lions got the first down on the fake punt and then got going on a long drive deep into Chiefs territory. On third down, Jared Goff hit Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown. Campbell stole those seven points.

The Lions weren't going to upset the defending champion Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium by being safe. Campbell took a huge risk, and got a big reward out of it.