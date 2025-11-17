Indiana man charged in fatal shooting of cleaning woman who accidentally went to wrong home

(WHITESTOWN, Ind.) -- An Indiana man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter for fatally shooting a cleaning woman who mistakenly went to the wrong home, prosecutors announced Monday, nearly two weeks after the mother of four was killed.

The suspect, Curt Andersen, has been booked into the Boone County jail on a no bond hold and will appear in court sometime this week, prosecutors said.

The Boone County prosecutor, Kent Eastwood, said the decision to file the charge follows a "comprehensive examination," in which his office determined Andersen's actions did not fall under the legal protections provided by the Indiana Stand Your Ground law.

"It's our contention that the person did not have a reasonable belief that that type of force was necessary, given all the facts that he had at that time," Eastwood said during a press briefing on Monday.

The shooting occurred the morning of Nov. 5 in a subdivision of Whitestown, located approximately 20 miles northwest of Indianapolis, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call reporting a possible home invasion shortly before 7 a.m. found the woman dead on the front porch of the residence with a gunshot wound, Whitestown police said.

The gun had been fired from inside by a resident of the home, police said.

Police later determined the woman was part of a cleaning crew that had mistakenly arrived at the wrong address, and that "the facts gathered do not support" that a home invasion occurred.

The Boone County Coroner's Office identified the shooting victim as 32-year-old Maria Florinda Rios Perez de Velasquez of Indianapolis. She died from a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office said.

Eastwood said his office started a review of the case on Nov. 10 following a "thorough and professional" police investigation, which included taped witness statements and crime scene diagrams.

The prosecutor said he has received words of support from people who said they were praying for him "because we know you have a difficult decision to make."

"Honestly, it wasn't," he said. "I hate to sound cavalier about this, but it wasn't a hard decision."

Velasquez's husband told Indianapolis ABC affiliate WRTV that they had been cleaning homes for seven months and he was with her when she was shot.

"I never thought it was a shot, but I realized when my wife took two steps back, she looked like she'd been hit in the head," her husband, Mauricio Velasquez, told WRTV in Spanish.

"She fell into my arms, and I saw the blood. It went everywhere," he told the station.

They have four children, the youngest 11 months old, according to WRTV.

"This is a tragedy for everyone involved, and our hearts and prayers are with her family as they navigate this difficult time," Eastwood said.

The prosecutor said this type of case is "very rare" in Boone County, and chastised what he called "false and misleading information" circulating since the shooting, including the claim the person who committed the crime was a police officer.

"This must stop immediately," he said. "It does not help the process. It does not help this case. It undermines the integrity of the judicial process. It spreads confusion and it harms both the victim's family and the accused's right to a fair trial."

