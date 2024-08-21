Immigrants begin receiving relief from deportation under new Biden administration executive order

WASHINGTON — Cecilia sat in front of her computer repeatedly refreshing the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services webpage on Monday, waiting for the application for the Biden administration's "Keeping Families Together" program to show up on her screen.

Minutes later, she clicked it open and submitted the form in less than 20 minutes.

A little more than 24 hours later, she got an e-mail sharing the news that she had been waiting 20 years to hear.

"I see that I got approved, and I'm like, oh that was quick," she told ABC News in an interview. "I was lost for words…a whole bunch of emotions were going on."

Cecilia, who asked ABC News not to disclose her full name so she can freely disclose her immigration status, is one of the first immigrants to receive parole in place, a temporary relief from deportation under a new program that allows undocumented spouses and stepchildren of United States citizens to apply for permanent legal residence without having to leave the country.

Noncitizen spouses are already eligible for legal status under current laws but often have to apply from their home countries and face up to a 10-year ban from returning to the U.S.

On June 18, President Joe Biden announced an executive action launching the program, calling it a "commonsense fix" to keep families together.

"This action is a better way. It doesn't tear families apart, while requiring every undocumented spouse to fulfill their obligations under the law," Biden said.

It's estimated that half a million noncitizen spouses and 50,000 children could benefit from the program, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In order to qualify for the program, applicants must be in the country unlawfully and pass background checks. They also have to prove they've lived in the country for at least a decade and must be married to a U.S. citizen on or before June 17, 2024.

Some noncitizen stepchildren under the age of 21 are also eligible.

Cecilia's family brought her to the U.S. from Mexico when she was a 4-year-old, she told ABC News.

After unsuccessfully applying for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which continues to be paused pending a yearlong battle that could permanently end the program, she thought her dreams of finally being able to pursue a career as a chemist were over. For years, she said her parents worked to help her with paying out of state tuition because of her status.

In 2018, she met her future husband when he was studying biology at the same school.

"At the time I didn't really tell him about my status, because I was like, what if he doesn't like me because I'm not here legally," she told ABC News.

However, she said her husband was overwhelmingly supportive of her despite her being undocumented. He has helped her get through school while raising their 3-year-old. He was working when she shared the news that her application was approved.

"He was like, 'Are you not playing with me?'" she recalled. They went to celebrate as soon as he got home.

"We always try to celebrate little moments in our lives, even if they're small, because we never know when one us might not be there and we try to be united as a family, she said.

Cecilia learned about the new policy from American Families United, a nonprofit organization that advocates for legal pathways to citizenship for foreign nationals married to U.S. citizens.

"Countless American families like Cecilia's have endured years of uncertainty, holding onto the hope that one day they could live without fear," said Ashley DeAzevedo, president of American Families United, in a statement. "We are encouraged to see the quick approval of Cecilia's application—she is American in every way that counts. Now, she will have the opportunity to contribute even more to her family and this nation that she calls home."

Cecilia believes that because she had already submitted biometrics and other information to USCIS as part of her DACA application, her case was expedited.

A USCIS official told ABC News that the agency may prioritize applicants who already have other pending applications and have submitted accurate biographic information.

Cecilia has already applied for her work permit and plans to apply for lawful permanent residence status as soon as she's able to, finally putting the frustration of living in limbo as an undocumented immigrant in the past for good. Her dreams of owning a home, launching her career and raising her child with her husband seem within reach.

She's urging other undocumented immigrants to remain hopeful.

"I feel like people should be more hopeful and that there are people advocating for them," she said. "Everyone deserves an extra opportunity."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.