ICE to temporarily stop conducting vehicle stops, sources say

(WASHINGTON) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been ordered to temporarily stop conducting vehicle stops in the wake of two deadly shootings in Texas and Maine, sources told ABC News.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin gave the directive, a law enforcement source told ABC News.

Multiple sources said the pause is temporary and that ICE officers will receive new training on vehicle stops.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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