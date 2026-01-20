ICE detainee dies of 'presumed suicide' at Texas detention facility, agency says

(EL PASO, Texas) -- An undocumented immigrant died while in custody at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Texas, federal authorities said.

Victor Manuel Diaz, 36, of Nicaragua, died of a "presumed suicide" on Jan. 14 at Camp East Montana, a sprawling tent complex at the U.S. Army's Fort Bliss base in El Paso, ICE said Sunday. The official cause of death remains under investigation, the agency said.

ICE said Diaz illegally entered the U.S. in March 2024 and an immigration judge ordered him removed in absentia in August 2025.

Diaz had been in federal custody since Jan. 6, when ICE said its officers "encountered" him in Minneapolis amid the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota. He was arrested for an immigration violation and ICE processed him as a final order of removal on Jan. 12, the agency said.

Two days later, security staff found Diaz unconscious and unresponsive in his room, ICE said. He was pronounced dead following life-saving measures by on-site medical staff and El Paso emergency medical services personnel, according to ICE.

"ICE is committed to ensuring that all those in custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments," ICE said in a press release.

Diaz's death is the second reported by ICE at the Camp East Montana detention facility this month.

On Jan. 3, Geraldo Lunas Campos, 55, of Cuba, was pronounced dead "after experiencing medical distress," ICE said. His cause of death is under investigation, ICE said in a Jan. 9 press release.

The El Paso County medical examiner's office said Tuesday that it does not have any record of Diaz, and the case and manner of death are pending for Lunas Campos.

