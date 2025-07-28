'I don't know': Trump says of Israeli claim there's no starvation crisis in Gaza

(LONDON) -- Asked if he believed Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's claim that there's no starvation crisis in Gaza, U.S. President Donald Trump replied, "I don't know," but then mentioned the images of starving children in Gaza appearing on TV.

"I don't know. I mean, based on television, I would say not particularly, because those children look very hungry, but we're giving a lot of money and a lot of food, and other nations are now stepping up," Trump said Monday as he met with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Scotland.

Starmer quickly chimed in, calling what's happening in Gaza a humanitarian crisis and "an absolute catastrophe."

The comments came hours after the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said in a statement that another 14 people died of malnutrition over the previous 24 hours, including two children.

Another 29 Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes since midnight local time, the ministry said.

Eleven people were also killed on Monday morning near aid distribution sites, two local hospitals that received the bodies told ABC News.

Those officials said the sites were run by the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, but a spokesperson for that group told ABC News no incidents had been reported as of midday.

Israel on Sunday said it was beginning daily military pauses in several densely populated areas to facilitate the movement of aid into the territory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

