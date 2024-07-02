Husband of missing Arizona woman arrested for assault as search continues

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The husband of a missing Arizona woman has been arrested for assault as the search for her continues, police said.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday evening, according to the Flagstaff Police Department. Paduchowski had gone for a run and swim at Campbell Mesa Trail at about 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

Her white Mazda CX-5 was located at the trailhead, Flagstaff police said.

The Flagstaff Police Department said they arrested her husband, 58-year-old Daniel Paduchowski, after interviewing family members and witnesses and reviewing evidence.

He faces aggravated assault charges, according to police.

Details about what led to the husband's arrest have not yet been disclosed, and police are continuing to search for the missing woman.

Kelly Paduchowski, who is about 5-foot-8 and 138 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, was wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and running shoes, authorities said. Flagstaff police asked members of the public who might have information to call at 928-774-1414.

"The investigation is ongoing and the number one priority is to locate Kelly," police said.

