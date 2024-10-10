Hurricane Milton damage begins to emerge as storm passes into Atlantic Ocean

NEW YORK — Florida authorities began assessing the damage left by Hurricane Milton's passage across the state early Thursday, as the storm passed into the Atlantic Ocean after a night of high winds, torrential rain and storm surge.

Milton made landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane. It came ashore with winds of 100 mph and spawned dozens of tornadoes. As of early Thursday, more than 3 million Florida energy customers were without power, according to the PowerOutage.us website.

The tornadoes on Florida's Gulf Coast proved deadly. "We have lost some life," St. Lucie County Sheriff Keith Pearson told West Palm Beach ABC News affiliate WPBF News. Pearson did not say how many were killed.

About 125 homes were destroyed before the hurricane came ashore, many of them mobile homes in communities for senior citizens, said Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that the storm produced "significant flooding and damaging winds near its path." As of 5 a.m. ET, the NHC said the worst conditions shifted to east-central and northeastern Florida."

Dramatic photos and videos emerged overnight as Milton ripped into Florida. Winds of 90 mph whipped through downtown St. Petersburg, collapsing a crane at a building construction site there, according to city authorities. No injuries were reported, but video from the scene showed damage to nearby buildings.

Wind also tore off a portion of the roof at the Tropicana Field stadium in the city. Capt. Garth Swingle of St. Petersburg Fire Rescue told ABC News they were in contact with the people sheltering inside and that they were safe.

Milton also caused a major water main break, which impacted potable water services across the entire city. The subsequent shutdown is expected to last until necessary repairs can be completed, officials said.

To the north of Tampa, the Pasco Sheriff's Office said authorities received more than 140 calls regarding roadway obstructions. Responders "are working to remove these hazards as quickly as possible," the office wrote on X.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reported significant storm damage to a 7-Eleven store northwest of Tampa, with Sheriff Chad Chronister warning of downed trees and power lines in the county. Chronister urged residents to stay indoors while responders cleared damage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Victoria Arancio and Ahmad Hemingway contributed to this report.

