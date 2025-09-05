Hurricane Kiko surges back to a Category 4 as forecasters monitor potential impacts on Hawaii

MIAMI — (AP) — Hurricane Kiko regained intensity to a Category 4 system on a path toward Hawaii over the next several days as post-tropical cyclone Lorena soaked Mexico's Baja California peninsula with heavy rain, forecasters said Friday.

Kiko had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), and the Miami-based National Hurricane Center said it could strengthen more Friday afternoon and evening.

The major hurricane was about 1,195 miles (1,925 kilometers) east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii, but forecasters said Kiko could have impacts on the state next week. The hurricane was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph), forecasters said. Some Hawaiian Islands could experience swells that cause life-threatening surf and rip currents, as soon as the end of the weekend.

Other impacts from Kiko were possible, but forecasters said it was too early to know exact locations or the intensity. No watches or warnings were in effect, however people in Hawaii were advised to monitor the hurricane’s progress.

Hurricanes are ranked using the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which rates hurricanes with categories 1 through 5. Cyclones that are a Category 3 or higher are considered major hurricanes.

Kiko previously reached Category 4 on Wednesday. A slow weakening of the hurricane was expected to begin Saturday, forecasters said.

The hurricane center issued its final public advisory for post-tropical cyclone Lorena early Friday. At the time, the system had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph) and was stationary about 170 miles (274 kilometers) west of Cabo San Lazaro, Mexico.

Lorena was expected to weaken further and dissipate on Sunday, the weather agency said, but it could still bring isolated rainfall amounts up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) to parts of the Mexican states of Baja California Sur, Baja California, Sonora and Sinaloa. The risk of flash flooding and mudslides in those regions was expected to remain through Friday night.

In Arizona and New Mexico, heavy rainfall of up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) was still possible and could lead to isolated flash flooding into Saturday, the weather agency said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.