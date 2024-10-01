Hurricane Helene's catastrophic impact across North Carolina, Georgia seen in before-and-after photos

More than 150 people have been killed and hundreds more remain missing across six states after Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Southeast last week.

North Carolina, with 56 confirmed deaths according to the Associated Press, has been particularly devastated as Helene stalled over the higher elevations, with cooler air from the Appalachian Mountains reportedly intensifying its rainfall. Asheville and other mountain towns in western North Carolina were especially vulnerable to the catastrophic flooding — and were caught off guard.

At least 36 have been killed in South Carolina as of Tuesday morning, surpassing the 35 people who were killed in 1989 when Hurricane Hugo made landfall in Charleston as a Category 4 storm, the AP reports.

According to the latest figures from CNN, 25 people are confirmed dead in Georgia, 15 in Florida, nine in Tennessee and two in Virginia.

As of 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, almost 1.5 million people are without electricity across South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Florida. Meanwhile, emergency supplies are being delivered by mule and air to the most isolated areas.

The destruction is a stark contrast to the green landscapes these regions were known for before Helene unleashed her fury. Here’s a look at some before-and-after photos.

Marshall, N.C., in May 2013 compared to Sept. 30. (Google Maps, Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Lake Lure, N.C., in July 2023 compared to Sept. 28. (Google Maps, Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

Asheville, N.C., in October 2018 compared to Sept. 28. (Google Maps, Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Swannanoa, N.C., in June 2023 compared to Sept. 30. (Google Maps, Travis Long/Reuters)

Valdosta, Ga., in February 2022 compared to Sept. 28. (Google Maps, Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

Asheville, N.C., in Aug. 2022 compared to Sept. 29. (Google Maps, Marco Bello/Reuters)

