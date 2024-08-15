Hurricane Ernesto churns toward Bermuda as Category 1 storm

NEW YORK — Hurricane Ernesto is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane over the coming days as it travels northwards toward Bermuda, having already left half of Puerto Rico residents without power on Wednesday.

Ernesto had moved out of Puerto Rico as of Thursday morning, with wind gusts of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It had brought almost 10 inches of rain to the island. It is expected to gather strength through the coming weekend, possibly growing from a Category 1 to Category 3 hurricane.

By Friday night, the storm is expected to approach Bermuda as a Category 2 hurricane with winds of up to 110 mph. Saturday will see conditions worsen, when the eye wall -- and the strongest winds -- may brush the island.

The approaching storm may also bring huge waves, storm surge and up to 12 inches of rain. A hurricane warning has been issued for the island.

After churning past Bermuda, Ernesto is projected to continue north and brush the Canadian coast near Newfoundland. Damaging winds, high surf and heavy rain are expected early next week.

The gathering storm currently poses no direct threat to the U.S. East Coast, but its northwards movement is expected to produce high surf and rip currents into the weekend. Florida will begin to see large waves roll in from Thursday night and into Friday, while the Carolinas and Northeast will see similar conditions this weekend.

Puerto Rico suffered flash flooding, storm damage, and widespread power outages on Wednesday as Ernesto moved past the island. Half of all residents were without power, with flooding and damage especially pronounced in the eastern part of the island.

