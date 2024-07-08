Hurricane Beryl live updates: Storm makes landfall in Texas as Category 1 hurricane

NEW YORK — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Texas early Monday morning.

The earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane in history, the storm killed at least seven people in the Windward Islands before skirting south of Jamaica, shutting down communications, stranding tourists and delivering storm surge and flooding rain to the island.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Jul 08, 8:00 AM

Power outages fall to 130,000, PowerOutage.us says

About 130,000 customers in Texas were without power just before 7 a.m. on Monday, according to PowerOutage.us.

While the total outages fell, the number of customers in the storm’s path with outages rose. In Matagorda and Brazoria counties there were about 13,450 and 40,000 customers without power respectively, according to the tracking site.

-ABC News’ Amanda M. Morris

Jul 08, 7:23 AM

Wind gust of 92 mph recorded in Freeport, Texas

A wind gust of 92 mph was recorded at about 6 a.m. in Freeport, Texas, the National Weather Service said.

Maximum sustained winds at the time were about 80 mph, officials said. Category 1 storms generally have sustained wind speeds of 74 to 95 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Sustained wind speeds at Palacios Municipal, a coastal airport near where the storm made landfall, were at about 61 mph, officials said. Gusts at the airfield had climbed as high as 81 mph.

-ABC New’s Max Golembo

Jul 08, 6:07 AM

Almost 200,000 without power in Texas, PowerOutage.us says

More than 199,000 customers were without power across Texas early Monday, about an hour after Hurricane Beryl made landfall, according to PowerOutage.us.

Many of those outages were along the Gulf Coast, where the Category 1 hurricane made landfall, according to the tracking website.

About 21,000 customers were without power in Brazoria County, about 12,000 were without power in Matagorda County and about 5,000 were without power in Galveston County, the site said.

-ABC News’ Amanda M. Morris and Kevin Shalvey

Jul 08, 5:07 AM

Beryl makes landfall in Texas

Hurricane Beryl made landfall at about 4 a.m. on Monday near Matagorda, Texas, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane brought with it a "dangerous" storm surge and strong winds, officials said. Flash flooding was expected.

-ABC News' Max Golembo

Jul 08, 2:40 AM

Beryl expected to move inland over Texas, Arkansas

As Beryl heads toward the Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane, the storm is forecast to make landfall in the next few hours before turning northeastward.

The storm's expected to move farther inland over eastern Texas and Arkansas late Monday and Tuesday.

If Beryl makes landfall as a Category 1 storm, it would be the first landfalling hurricane in the lower 48 states since Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Keaton Beach, Florida, on Aug. 30 2023 as a Category 3 hurricane.

-ABC News’ Richard Von Ohlen

Jul 08, 2:26 AM

Winds increase to 80 mph

Hurricane Beryl’s top sustained winds increased to 80 mph, as the storm moved toward the Texas coast.

The Category 1 hurricane was about 30 miles south-southwest of Matagorda at about 1 a.m. local time. It was about 95 miles from Corpus Christi.

The storm was moving north-northwest at about 10 mph, with a turn toward the north expected this morning.

Beryl’s center is expected during the next several hours to make landfall on the middle Texas coast.

-ABC News’ Richard Von Ohlen

Jul 08, 1:54 AM

Rainbands move onto Texas coast

As Hurricane Beryl continued toward the Texas coast, radar indicated the heaviest rainbands along the eyewall have moved onto land.

The Category 1 hurricane had top sustained winds of about 75 mph just after midnight local time.

-ABC News’ Richard Von Ohlen

Jul 08, 12:39 AM

Beryl becomes a hurricane again as it heads toward Texas

Beryl has become a Category 1 hurricane as it heads toward Texas, the National Hurricane Center announced just after midnight ET on Monday.

Hurricane Beryl's maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 mph. The storm is expected to strengthen before it makes landfall on the Texas coast.

Currently, Beryl is about 65 miles from Matagorda, Texas and 105 miles from Corpus Christi.

Jul 07, 11:08 PM

Beryl expected to become hurricane before reaching landfall overnight

Beryl remains a tropical storm with winds of 70 mph as of Sunday evening. However, the storm is expected to become a hurricane again before making landfall.

Currently Beryl is about 75 miles from Matagorda, Texas.

The storm is expected near Matagorda between 3 and 5 a.m. local time.

Jul 07, 8:10 PM

Beryl's winds reach 70 mph as it heads toward Texas coast

As Texans brace for hurricane conditions, officials said Beryl currently has 70 mph winds as it moves toward the coast.

By Sunday evening, the tropical storm was located 105 miles southeast of Matagorda, Texas, moving northwest at a rate of 12 mph.

Jul 07, 8:10 PM

Officials urge Texans on the coast to evacuate

In a press conference Sunday, Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick urged people living on the state’s coast to evacuate before the storm hits.

"We don't see many people leaving," Patrick said. "You don't want to be on the road tomorrow."

Texas Division of Emergency Management officials said over 50 ambulances are on standby to assist with evacuating hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living facilities, if needed.

"This storm has already left nine deaths in its path through the Caribbean. We don't want number 10 to be in Texas," Patrick said.

Jul 07, 9:01 PM

Beryl is closing in on Texas with up to 7 feet of storm surge forecast

The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the Texas coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Officials are forecasting up to 7 feet of storm surge, above normal tide levels for Matagorda Bay and Port O’Connor to San Luis Pass.

The possible storm surge is forecast to reach up to 6 feet in Galveston Bay, officials said.

Surge-related flooding depends on the relative timing of the surge and the tidal cycle, and can vary greatly over short distances, according to the NHC.

Jul 07, 1:40 PM

Houston school campuses close as Beryl approaches

The Houston Independent School District announced Sunday that all its campuses will be closed as tropical storm Beryl bears down on the Texas coast and is expected to be a Category 1 hurricane when it makes landfall.

The school district sent out a message Sunday to students, staff and parents that it is canceling summer classes and activities, and closing all campuses and buildings on Monday and Tuesday.

Beryl was a tropical storm on Sunday in the Gulf of Mexico, but is expected to strengthen overnight and make landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

-ABC News' Gina Sunseri

Jul 07, 12:37 PM

Beryl could be a Category 1 hurricane when it slams Texas: NHC

Beryl remains a tropical storm but was gaining strength over open warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to be a Category 1 hurricane by Sunday night and is expected to make landfall on the Texas coast early Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

In an update on Beryl's path issued at 10 a.m. CT, the hurricane center said winds generated by Beryl had slightly increased to 65 mph.

"Beryl [is] becoming better organized and forecast to become a hurricane before landfall," the hurricane center said in its latest update.

The storm is expected to make landfall on the middle Texas Coast near Matagorda Bay on Monday.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Gulf Coast from Baffin Bay north to San Luis Pass. A Storm Surge Warning was also issued for the coast of Texas from High Island to Sabine Pass.

"Beryl is forecast to become a hurricane again later today. Continued strengthening is expected overnight before Beryl reaches the Texas coast," according to the hurricane center's statement.

The hurricane center warned that a few tornadoes could also occur along the middle and upper Texas Coast through Sunday night and across eastern Texas and western

Louisiana on Monday.

In addition to storm surges of up to 6 feet, Beryl is expected to dump heavy rain on the Texas coastal cities.

"Heavy rainfall of 5 to 10 inches with localized amounts of 15 inches is expected across portions of the middle and upper Texas Gulf Coast and eastern Texas beginning today through Monday night," the hurricane center said.

The White House said Sunday that President Joe Biden is monitoring Beryl as FEMA prepositions response teams.

"The President and his team continue to monitor Tropical Storm Beryl as it makes its way towards South Texas," a White House official said. "We are in close contact with our state and local counterparts and FEMA has prepositioned response personnel, search and rescue teams, bottled water, meals, tarps and electric generators in case they are needed. On Sunday, FEMA activated its National Response Coordination Center (NRCC) to further support local response efforts."

-ABC News' Daniel Amarante

Jul 07, 6:20 AM

Beryl to make landfall as hurricane Monday morning in Texas

Beryl remained early Sunday a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph.

The storm has been slow to strengthen over the past several hours, which is potentially good news for the residents of the Texas coast.

Even though strengthening is expected, each hour that this storm delays that intensification will help contribute to a weaker storm upon landfall.

A hurricane warning is in effect from Baffin Bay to San Luis Pass.

A storm surge warning is in effect for Corpus Christi Bay, Matagorda Bay, and Galveston Bay. During the peak of the storm on Monday morning, surge may reach 4 to 6 feet above normal tide in Mesquite Bay and Matagorda Bay.

There are also numerous other hurricane watches, tropical storm watches and warnings, and storm surge watches across the Texas coast.

Beryl is still forecast to make landfall near Matagorda Bay as a Category 1 Hurricane on Monday morning.

-ABC News’ Daniel Amarante

Jul 06, 10:25 PM

Galveston issues voluntary evacuation notice

An island city on the Gulf Coast of Texas issued a voluntary evacuation of the island's west end, Galveston officials said in a press release on Saturday.

While officials feel the chances of tides above five feet are currently very low, tides above that level could prevent travel on major roads and make it difficult for the city to respond to emergencies, the press release said.

Brian Maxwell, Galveston city manager, noted that predictions for the track of Beryl have not changed.

The size of Beryl has expanded slightly, according to the National Weather Service, and as a result, the island’s west end is currently under a storm surge warning.

Mayor Craig Brown "signed the order out of an abundance of caution," said Maxwell.

If residents choose to stay in a low-lying area, they may not be able to safely leave for several hours, and emergency services may not be available while tides remain elevated, emergency management officials said.

Jul 06, 5:09 PM

Beryl now less than 400 miles from Corpus Christi

Beryl, now less than 400 miles from Corpus Christi, remains a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph, moving at 13 mph.

Beryl is moving over water that is slightly warmer than normal, by 1 to 2 degrees.

As Beryl approaches the Texas coast it will move over much warmer waters, 4 and 5 degrees above normal. The warmer water is expected to help boost Beryl back into a hurricane before making landfall northeast of Corpus Christi on Monday morning.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for parts of Texas, from Baffin Bay northward to Sargent. Tropical Storm Warnings are now issued north of Sargent to High Island.

Landfall may occur with the center of circulation most likely northeast of Corpus Christi -- the greatest impacts remaining north of that city as well. There is still time for this track to change over the next 24 hours.

The last hurricane to make landfall in Texas was Nicholas in September 2021, which was a Category 1 and made landfall on the northern side of East Matagorda Bay.

The last hurricane to make landfall just north of Corpus Christi was Harvey in 2017 as a Category 4. Harvey then stalled and dumped historic rainfall over southeast Texas. Beryl is not expected to stall and therefore similar impacts as Harvey are not expected, in terms of rainfall, wind or storm surge.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the entire coast south of San Luis Pass due to the hurricane-strength, over 74 mph sustained wind expected along the Texas coast.

Jul 06, 12:33 PM

Hurricane watch in effect for parts of Texas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect in Texas from the Rio Grande Valley to San Luis Pass, just west of Galveston Island, with a Storm Surge Watch from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to High Island, Texas.

Storm surge is forecast to be 3 to 5 feet in Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay, and 2 to 4 feet in Galveston Bay. These numbers are subject to change depending on the exact track and intensity of the storm as it approaches landfall.

Residents along the Texas coast need to be prepared for a powerful hurricane with life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and significant flooding.

Flooding rain is often the most impactful aspect of tropical systems. In terms of rainfall amounts, much of southeastern Texas is looking at 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches. Most of this rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Jul 06, 12:27 PM

Now a tropical storm, Beryl expected to strengthen before hitting Texas

Beryl remains a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico as of Saturday morning, but it is expected to strengthen before hitting Texas on Sunday with potential Category 1 strength.

On Saturday, Beryl may take some time to recover, but is forecast to begin strengthening by the end of the day. The storm is moving into favorable conditions for hurricanes, with warm water and limited wind shear.

The track from the National Hurricane Center takes Beryl towards the Texas coast by late Sunday night into early Monday, likely as a strong Category 1 Hurricane.

Currently, the most likely landfall location is around Matagorda Island, just east of Corpus Christi, but that will likely need to be adjusted as the storm’s track becomes more "fine-tuned" in the next day or so.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.