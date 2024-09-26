Hunter Biden's sentencing on gun charges pushed back 1 more week

WILMINGTON, Del. — The federal judge who oversaw Hunter Biden's conviction on gun charges in Delaware has again agreed to delay his sentencing.

At the request of prosecutors, Hunter Biden's sentencing in Delaware will be pushed back one week, from Dec. 4 to Dec. 12, U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika ordered on Thursday.

Prosecutors in special counsel David Weiss' office asked for the delay due to a conflict with their trial in the case against Alexander Smirnov, the FBI confidential source who is facing felony false statement and obstruction charges after authorities say he provided derogatory information about Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden.

That trial is scheduled to begin Dec. 3.

Judge Noreika previously pushed back Hunter Biden's Delaware sentencing date from Nov. 13 to Dec. 4, to allow Hunter Biden more time for his attorneys to gather materials for his sentencing memorandum.

Hunter Biden was found guilty in June on three felony counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018 while allegedly addicted to drugs.

Earlier this month, in a separate case, he pleaded guilty to nine federal tax-related charges in Los Angeles, where he is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 16.

