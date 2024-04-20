National

Howie Schwab, star of ESPN's 'Stump the Schwab,' dies at 63

By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

ESPY Golf Pairings Party LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 09: Howie Schwab speaks at the ESPY Golf Pairings Party at Saddle Ranch on July 9, 2007 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage) (John Shearer/WireImage)

Howie Schwab, a longtime ESPN producer and star of the ESPN sports trivia show "Stump the Schwab," died on Saturday at the age of 63.

Schwab's family confirmed his death to ESPN after college basketball broadcaster Dick Vitale posted the news on X.

After graduating from St. John's University in 1982, Schwab was editor-in-chief of College & Pro Football News Weekly before joining ESPN in 1987. He worked as a producer for ESPN.com and for various programs on the network.

Schwab is best known for his work on "Stump the Schwab," which ran from 2004 to 2006 and was hosted by the late Stuart Scott. On the show, Schwab would be the final challenge for contestants, who would try to best him in sports trivia for prizes.

After Schwab left ESPN in 2013 following cost-cutting across the company, Schwab worked for Fox Sports and on "Sports Jeopardy!"

"Number one, do not get frustrated," Schwab said in a 2019 interview with his alma mater about career advice for others. "It is hard work, but if that is your dream, you need to keep moving forward and fighting for it. If it is meant to be, it will work out."

