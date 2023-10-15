How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets on Fox

It's Week 6 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets game this afternoon on Fox. The Eagles vs. Jets game will air on Fox at 4:25 p.m. ET today. Ready to tune into the Philly vs. New York showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Jets game:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Eagles vs. Jets game on?

Sunday afternoon's Eagles vs. Jets game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Eagles vs. Jets this today:

Where to stream the Eagles vs. Jets game?

Best ways to watch the full NFL season in 2023:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: