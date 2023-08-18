How to watch UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley

It's almost time for UFC's big bantamweight championship fight: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley. Saturday night, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling will face a challenge from Sean O'Malley at TD Garden arena in Boston, MA. UFC 292 will also feature the women's strawweight championship fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos. If you’re looking for ways to watch Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley, know this: UFC 292 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday.

Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Sterling vs. O'Malley fight card details, how to stream UFC 292 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 292 without cable:

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 292 this weekend

How to watch UFC 292 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, August 19 for a pay-per-view bantamweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT), followed by more prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 292: Sterling vs. O'Malley full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Bantamweight championship: Aljamain Sterling (C) (-275) vs. Sean O'Malley (+210)• Women's strawweight championship: Zhang Weili (C) (-350) vs. Amanda Lemos (+260)• Welterweight: Neal Magny (+310) vs. Ian Machado Garry (-400)• Bantamweight: Marlon Vera (-190) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+160)

Prelims - 8 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Middleweight: Chris Weidman (+220) vs. Brad Tavares (-275)• Middleweight: Gregory Rodrigues (-375) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (+280)• Lightweight: Austin Hubbard (-175) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (+145)

Early prelims - 6:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

• Middleweight: Andre Petroski (-250) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+200)• Women's flyweight: Andrea Lee (+270) vs. Natalia Silva (-350)• Women's flyweight: Karine Silva (-175) vs. Maryna Moroz (+145)