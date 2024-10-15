How to watch Travis Kelce's 'Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?'

It's time to find out, are you smarter than a celebrity (or a 5th grader)? Hosted by NFL star Travis Kelce, the new Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? spinoff premieres Wednesday, Oct. 16 on Amazon Prime Video. On this new version of the 2007 game show, contestants must attempt to currently answer 11 elementary school-level questions with the help (and commentary) of a panel of celebrities. Answer all the questions right? Win $100,000. Sounds easy, right?

Garcelle Beauvais, Nicole Byer, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ron Funches, Nikki Glaser, Lala Kent, Natasha Leggero, Chad Ochocinco, Lilly Singh and Sophia Stallone are all featured on the show's celebrity panel. Kelce steps into Jeff Foxworthy's (and later, John Cena's) shoes as the host. Are you ready? Have you studied? Here's what you need to know about Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

When does Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? come out?

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? premieres with three episodes on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

What channel is Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity on?

The new Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? spinoff will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Which celebrities will be on Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

How does Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity work?

The new show puts a star-studded spin on Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? where competitors come on the show to answer elementary school-level questions with the help of a celebrity panel to win money — and prizes from Amazon!

Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? host:

Travis Kelce is stepping off the football field and into the TV studio for his first-ever hosting gig. The Kansas City Chiefs star will serve as the host and another resident celebrity on Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?