How to watch the 2023 NCAA Heisman Trophy ceremony tonight

The 2023 NCAA college football season is coming to an end, and that means it's time for the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony. This Saturday, Dec. 9 at Lincoln Center in New York City, the four finalists — Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. — will gather to find out which player will receive the greatest honor in college football this year. Want to tune in and watch the Heisman Trophy ceremony live? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch (or stream) the Heisman ceremony, with or without cable.

How to watch 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 9

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo

When is the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony?

The Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed this Saturday, Dec. 9. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

What channel is the Heisman Trophy ceremony on?

The Heisman Trophy ceremony will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.

How to watch the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony without cable:

Heisman Trophy 2023 finalists

This year's Heisman finalists are: LSU's Jayden Daniels, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., Oregon's Bo Nix and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. The Heisman Trophy odds currently favor Jayden Daniels to win.

