How Knicks answer key questions following deep playoff run will impact fantasy values next season

The NBA playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. For every team sent packing, we'll analyze the standout players primed for growth and a major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value ahead of the 2025-26 season. Up next, the New York Knicks.

The Knicks' playoff journey wrapped up Saturday night as the Indiana Pacers finished them off in six games. Now, New York heads into the offseason with a lot to think about. This was the best team Knicks fans have seen in 25 years. And despite a successful regular season that saw all five starters finish within the top 100 in fantasy basketball 9-cat rankings, the playoffs reinforced a glaring weakness: depth.

With most of their bench contributors struggling to offer meaningful support due to Tom Thibodeau's commitment to running players into the ground, the heavy burden on the starters once again proved unsustainable. Yet, amid the disappointment, there's still plenty to be optimistic about heading into next season — starting with OG Anunoby.

OG Anunoby bounces back in Year 2 with Knicks

I was more into Mikal Bridges than Anunoby this year, but I've flipped my position. While Bridges is an ironman, Anuoby offers more cross-category production. Anunoby outperformed his ADP by four rounds, finishing inside the top 40 for the third time in his career. More importantly, he played over 70 games for the first time since his rookie year.

While those numbers may not scream superstardom, the context matters. Anunoby's usage increased to nearly 20% this season, the second-highest of his career. Look at his usage growth over the final two months of the season and how the increased opportunity led to a higher scoring rate.

With the Knicks being overly reliant on Jalen Brunson, sending some of his usage to Anunoby could be beneficial in the long run. He's efficient, locks up on defense and should continue to be the third option on offense in the future. Anunoby turns 28 in July, so he's approaching his prime, and more volume only increases his fantasy value. He's a high-floor guy whom I'd target near the late fifth or early sixth round.

Brunson & Karl-Anthony Towns make an elite combo

Towns' reunion with Thibs resulted in another first-round fantasy finish. He's a walking double-double and one of the best shooters in the game for his size. He's a top-five option next season — though there are some questions if he'll back with the Knicks?

Of course, no Knicks fantasy breakdown is complete without mentioning the rock of their roster, Jalen Brunson. The NBA's Clutch Player of the Year was one of the most valuable point guards across formats. He carried a hefty 29.5% usage rate and maintained a high level of efficiency, shooting at a 49% clip and making over 82% of his free throws.

He's the heart and soul of New York's offense, and his fantasy production matched that role exactly. He's locked in as a second-round pick moving forward, and there's little reason to expect a decline.

Josh Hart, the unheralded fantasy MVP

One of the most underrated players this season, though, was Josh Hart. Sporting a 10th-round ADP in preseason drafts, Hart smashed expectations, closing the season 26th overall in 9-cat leagues. Hart's ability to rebound like a big with the versatility of a guard on both ends made him an invaluable asset —both in real life and fantasy.

He ended the season with nine triple-doubles — a franchise record — and was a mainstay in Thib's tight rotation. Hart's ability to contribute across the board makes him a mid-round gem in category formats, and his versatility ensures he'll maintain strong value regardless of role changes next season. The question is, will he be overdrafted?

What's good with the bench?

Unless the Knicks decide to get bold and break up their Big Five, the biggest offseason question is how they'll reconfigure their bench. Outside of the top five, production plummeted. Depth remains their Achilles' heel, and for fantasy managers, it introduces volatility in assessing player workloads. If New York adds reliable scoring and playmaking to the second unit, it could ease the burden on stars like Brunson and Towns, preserving their health. Or maybe it's as simple as giving more reps to Deuce McBride, Mitchell Robinson and a slew of younger guys in the pipeline. As long as Thibs is the head coach of the Knicks, his starters will likely be among the league leaders in minutes played, which typically translates into more on-court production.