How is Travis Hunter not the Heisman Trophy favorite?

Travis Hunter, Colorado’s two-way sensation, is currently +3500 to win the Heisman Trophy on BetMGM.

That ranks him 12th overall, behind a slew of mostly quarterbacks including Cam Ward (Miami), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Jalen Milroe (Alabama) and even Arch Manning (Texas) who hasn't even started a game this season.

Vegas odds are a prediction of the future — and an enticement to gamblers — not a referendum on who actually is the “most outstanding player in the nation,” as the Heisman asks voters to choose.

As such, the long odds are more an indictment of the mindless lemmings who vote for the Heisman than Hunter’s actual play on the field.

They have to be.

Consider that Hunter currently ranks second nationally in receptions (30), second in receiving touchdowns (5) and seventh in receiving yards (342) … and yet he is probably even better as a cornerback.

Hunter’s coverage skills, eye-popping reactive athleticism and willingness to deliver thunderous hits mean opposing offenses generally don’t dare test him. He’s still recorded an interception, two pass break ups and 11 tackles.

He is a true, full-time, both-sides-of-the-ball star; a first-round NFL prospect at both positions. He is not merely a defensive back who is in for some gadget plays on offense — which would be impressive enough. Nor is he a great athlete pressed into two jobs due to injuries.

This is the Buffaloes plan.

He literally almost never comes off the field, holding down two starting positions.

He played 129 snaps against North Dakota State, 126 against Nebraska and 123 more in a victory Saturday over Colorado State.

He is like no other player in at least a generation. In 2002, receiver/defensive back Chris Gamble played both ways at Ohio State, an incredible achievement. Yet — and this is no slight, just a comparison — Gamble only started at both positions in five games and only tallied over 100 snaps three times that season.

Hunter is trying to do it every single week.

He is echoing the names of Gordie Lockbaum, who played at Holy Cross in the 1980s, and Paul Hornung, who was at Notre Dame in the 1950s. Those were different levels of football and different eras and, quite simply, nothing like what is happening today. Still, despite playing at the I-AA level, Lockbaum finished fifth in the 1986 Heisman race and third in 1987. Hornung won it in 1956 even though Notre Dame finished just 2-8.

Yet here is Travis Hunter, a true one of one, and he's 12th in the Heisman odds?

Perhaps Vegas is guarding against injury, especially considering the 120 plays a game — although that would apply to anyone. Same with a drop off in play — good luck with that, by the way.

Really the odds suggest that voters can’t be trusted to actually see the history and genius unfolding in front of them and instead will fall into the same pattern of looking for a quarterback with big stats, preferably on a playoff team.

Maybe BetMGM is correct, but how could anyone discount this? If Hunter continues to do what he is doing against a Big 12 schedule and someone honestly sits down and fills out someone else's name as the most outstanding player then they need to have their eyes examined.

Perhaps the odds reflect a possible voter backlash against Colorado. Who knows? Even if someone is so set in their ways that they don’t like Deion Sanders or don’t like Shedeur Sanders or don’t like the way the program operates, so what? Nor does it matter if CU only wins five or six games and isn’t a title contender.

That isn’t the point of the award.

Nothing against all the great quarterbacks in college football, but there are always great quarterbacks in college football. Nothing against being the best player on the best team, but there is always a best player on the best team.

What there isn't always is a guy who is both one of the best receivers and best defensive backs in the country … at the same time.

That should easily be enough to make Travis Hunter the Heisman winner, unless, as Vegas seems to be predicting, the voters can’t get out of their own way.