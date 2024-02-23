Houston Texans 2024 NFL offseason primer: Things looking up thanks to C.J. Stroud, AFC South title

Houston Texans' 2023 season: 10-7, won AFC South, lost in divisional round

Overview: The Texans took a big and surprising step forward in 2023 behind Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson Jr., and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Houston quickly became one of the NFL's best passing offenses, winning the AFC South and a playoff game before falling to the Ravens in the divisional round. Stroud had arguably the best rookie quarterback season in the history of the NFL, and the advanced metrics placed him firmly in the upper tier of the league's starting QBs, including a rank of third in adjusted net yards per attempt (which incorporates yardage, sacks, touchdowns and interceptions). The eye test was perhaps the ultimate compliment: Stroud belonged immediately.

Anderson Jr. helped helm a defense that wasn't great in any particular area but solid overall. Now that side of the ball, especially at defensive back and pass rush, becomes a focal point of improvement for Ryans and general manager Nick Caserio. Because imagine an elite defense paired with Stroud. Whew.

Key free agents

DT Sheldon RankinsTE Dalton SchultzDE Jonathan GreenardCB Steven NelsonRB Devin SingletaryWR Noah BrownK Ka'imi Fairbairn

Who's in/out: What the Texans do with Singletary will be interesting, but Greenard might be the biggest name to watch here. His success rates in run stop and pass rush were among the NFL's best, but it sounds like Caserio is already steeling for a negotiation. "We'll work through it and see where we end up in March," Caserio told the Houston Chronicle. If a deal can't be worked out, Greenard will have plenty of suitors on the open market — which might end up preventing him from returning to the Texans.

Key free-agent needs

CornerbackRunning backDefensive endTight endDefensive tackle

Why the holes? Three key defenders — DE Jonathan Greenard, DT Sheldon Rankins and CB Steven Nelson — could walk in free agency, and the Texans' defense was more passable than lockdown last season. Additionally, running back Dameon Pierce lost his job to Devin Singletary as the season progressed, and now Singletary is a free agent. Do the Texans go back to Pierce, whose struggles in pass protection are worrisome with Stroud now in the fold? It's an iffy proposition.

Do they have the money?

Yes. Per Spotrac, the Texans have $61.1 million in salary cap space, the seventh-most in the NFL. On the heels of a breakthrough season behind Stroud, the Texans have the flexibility to fill multiple needs. They can address a pass defense that ranked 23rd in the NFL and add weapons around Stroud. Improving the league's 23rd-ranked run game would be a good place to start on offense.

Potential notable cuts

WR Robert WoodsS Jimmie Ward

Why they might be gone: Woods dropped to fourth on the depth chart last season, and carries a $9.7 million cap hit. Ward was a team captain last season but injury-prone in the first year of a two-year deal, and the Texans may decide his $7.8 million cap hit is too much as they remake their secondary.

Draft picks (compensatory picks TBD)

1st round: No. 23 (from Browns)2nd round: No. 593rd round, No. 86 (from Eagles)4th round: No. 124 (from Browns)4th round: No. 1287th round: No. 236 (from Saints)7th round: No. 2457th round: No. 250 (from Chiefs)

Good draft fit

Texas DL Byron Murphy

Why him? The Texans need help up the middle of their defensive line, and Murphy is a "gap-shooting defensive tackle who can provide explosive plays" who will fit Ryans' style of play perfectly, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Nate Tice, despite lacking ideal size and strength.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The Texans are a real threat to win the AFC in 2024 with C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell all returning along with the coaching staff. Stroud is already one of the league’s three most valuable players, while Collins and Dell are both going top-30 overall in early fantasy drafts. Collins doesn’t have a fifth-year option since he wasn’t a first-round pick, so he’ll be motivated to put together a huge season while looking for a big contract in 2025.

Devin Singletary emerged as Houston's lead RB last season, but he's an unrestricted free agent. Whoever ends up as the Texans' feature back in 2024 has the upside to finish as a top-five RB in this offense, so this is one of the biggest fantasy stories of the offseason. Dalton Schultz and Noah Brown are also UFAs, while Robert Woods will turn 32 during the offseason, so Houston may have a new TE and WR3 in 2024. Regardless, ride Stroud and draft Texans with confidence. — Dalton Del Don